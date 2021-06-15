Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas Sells 200,000 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $396,656.96.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 311,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $484.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

