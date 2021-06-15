Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Sells $1,456,570.40 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,456,570.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TLYS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 311,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

