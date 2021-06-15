Tilly’s (TLYS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tilly’s (NYSE: TLYS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/9/2021 – Tilly’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

6/4/2021 – Tilly’s had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Tilly’s had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Tilly’s had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Tilly's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/20/2021 – Tilly's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2021 – Tilly's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

TLYS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,611. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $483.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 195,894 shares of company stock worth $2,376,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

