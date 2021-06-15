Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,104. The firm has a market cap of $732.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.78. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

