Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 13th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TLSA opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47. Tiziana Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

