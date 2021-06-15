TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$131.74. TMX Group shares last traded at C$131.34, with a volume of 84,842 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on X. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$148.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.47.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 7.0100005 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

