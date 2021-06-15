Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of TOFB stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tofutti Brands has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.74.
About Tofutti Brands
