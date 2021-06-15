Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TOFB stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tofutti Brands has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

