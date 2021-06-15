TokenPay Price Tops $0.0837 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $189,321.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,951.14 or 1.00224644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00031977 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002451 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

