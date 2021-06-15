Tokes Price Hits $0.0189 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Tokes has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $732.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokes has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001494 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002220 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

