Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 406,062 shares.The stock last traded at $35.67 and had previously closed at $34.38.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of -0.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

