Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

TRYIY opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toray Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

