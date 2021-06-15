Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Head-To-Head Survey

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 19.67% 12.58% 6.15% Torchlight Energy Resources -9,971.99% -36.26% -22.78%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and Torchlight Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 3 0 2.07 Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $20.19, indicating a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Torchlight Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $1.47 billion 4.61 $200.53 million $0.43 39.33 Torchlight Energy Resources $190,000.00 2,742.73 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

