TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday.

TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

