ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 13th total of 900,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 183.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,880,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,863,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 270.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 210,732 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

