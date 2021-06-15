ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 13th total of 900,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.56.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.
About ToughBuilt Industries
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
