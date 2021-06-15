Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. 45,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.