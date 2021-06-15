TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) Trading Down 0.3%

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 330,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 79,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:TPGS)

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

