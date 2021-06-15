Traders Purchase Large Volume of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,539 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,176% compared to the typical daily volume of 199 put options.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $166.97. 13,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,064. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

