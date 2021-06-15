TravelNote Price Reaches $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $19,855.79 and $9.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00151086 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00987297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,265.60 or 1.00482362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

