Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,688.25 ($22.06).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,626.50 ($21.25) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -161.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,853.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

