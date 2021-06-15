Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 76.7% higher against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00004317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $399.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00146299 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00177697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.47 or 0.00933564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,303.29 or 0.99677378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

