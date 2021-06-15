Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

TREX stock opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

