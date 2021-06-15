Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 41,080 shares.The stock last traded at $34.46 and had previously closed at $34.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

