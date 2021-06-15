TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of TriNet Group worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,169,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of TNET opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,946.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

