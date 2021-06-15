Tripio Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $340,241.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tripio has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.00765803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.17 or 0.07759696 BTC.

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

