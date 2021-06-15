TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Gap Down to $16.32

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $15.87. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 913 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $484.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 347,842 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

