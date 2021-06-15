Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 164,376 shares.The stock last traded at $78.00 and had previously closed at $78.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.