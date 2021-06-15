trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. trivago posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.78.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.