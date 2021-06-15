Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is Old North State Trust LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 2.6% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,888. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,796 shares of company stock worth $1,095,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

