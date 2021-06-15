Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

NYSE TFC opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

