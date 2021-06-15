Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $392,920.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $318,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $318,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.90 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,131,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after buying an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,089,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 673.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 177,139 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.