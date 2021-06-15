Trust Co of Kansas Buys 10,303 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 6.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. 884,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,005,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

