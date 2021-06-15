Trust Co of Kansas Buys 3,869 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 4.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.97. 28,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,942. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

