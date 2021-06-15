TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002692 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $95.11 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,406 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

