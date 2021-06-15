Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Sold by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,220 shares during the quarter. Tufin Software Technologies comprises about 6.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 5.59% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $19,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TUFN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE TUFN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 2,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,726. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $344.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.