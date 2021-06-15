TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.60 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $314,430.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 103,678,330,466 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

