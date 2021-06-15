TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Cap Reaches $3.08 Million

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $4,254.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001479 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

