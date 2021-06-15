Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $597.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $597.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $591.25 million to $602.10 million. Twilio posted sales of $400.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,023 shares of company stock worth $47,820,613. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $343.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio has a 12 month low of $193.49 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.51. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

