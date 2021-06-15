Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (NYSE:TRCA) Shares Down 0.1%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 16,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 52,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (NYSE:TRCA)

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

