Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

