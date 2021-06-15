Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $437.05 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

