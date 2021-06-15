Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Down 57.7% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $753,528.61 and $33,235.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 57.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00146299 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00177697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.47 or 0.00933564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,303.29 or 0.99677378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002902 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

