U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend by 44.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE USB traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,791,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

