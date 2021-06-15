U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Downgraded by CJS Securities to “Market Perform”

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by equities researchers at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

USCR stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $78.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $130,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.