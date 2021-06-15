U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.71. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 145,107 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

