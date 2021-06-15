Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $600,441.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00142466 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

