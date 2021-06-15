UBS Group AG Buys 191,719 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,719 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of VEREIT worth $22,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $89,303,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in VEREIT by 10.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,874,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,384,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $59,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

