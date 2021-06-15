UBS Group AG Has $22.35 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLT opened at $270.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.27. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

