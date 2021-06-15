UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,677,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $152,726,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $135,532,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUI opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $132.65 and a one year high of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.37.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

