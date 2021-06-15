UBS Group AG Purchases 6,175 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $22,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.20. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.32.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

