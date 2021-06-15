UBS Group AG Sells 5,349 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.33% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $23,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,751,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $42.78.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

